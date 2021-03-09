Nick Jonas shares photo with wife Priyanka Chopra, mother Denise with heartfelt message

NEW DELHI: American singer Nick Jonas decided to celebrate the two most important women in his life on International Women’s Day with an adorable picture. He took to Instagram to post a loving picture of his wife Priyanka Chopra, his mom and him cuddling on the sofa and smiling. He wrote a heartfelt message accompanying the photo.

"These women inspire me every day," Nick wrote in the caption and tagged the ladies in his Instagram story. The trio is seen hugging each other while comfortably lounging on the couch. Nick looks dapper as always in an all-black ensemble whereas Priyanka seems to be wearing the same off-white turtle neck sweater, that she mentioned has been knitted by her mother Madhu Chopra. Nick's mother Denise looks lovely in a white sweater and denim.

On Monday, Priyanka had posted several pictures of her reuniting with hubby Nick and his parents in London after a long time. Her mother Dr Madhu Chopra was also part of the fam-jam celebration.

Priyanka has been in London for a while now as she was shooting for several films such as the romantic drama 'Text For You' and the spy-thriller 'Citadel' directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. Recently, she also released her memoir 'Unfinished' which discusses many of her personal struggles and eye-opening experiences.

On the other hand, Nick is busy promoting his upcoming new solo album ‘Spaceman’ which is set to be release on March 12.