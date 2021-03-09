हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas shares photo with wife Priyanka Chopra, mother Denise with heartfelt message

Priyanka Chopra recently shared photos of her reuniting with her hubby Nick and his parents in London after a long time. Her mother Dr Madhu Chopra was also part of the fam-jam celebration. Priyanka has been in London for a while now as she was shooting for her upcoming projects, whereas Nick has been promoting his music album 'Spaceman'.

Nick Jonas shares photo with wife Priyanka Chopra, mother Denise with heartfelt message
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: American singer Nick Jonas decided to celebrate the two most important women in his life on International Women’s Day with an adorable picture. He took to Instagram to post a loving picture of his wife Priyanka Chopra, his mom and him cuddling on the sofa and smiling. He wrote a heartfelt message accompanying the photo.

"These women inspire me every day," Nick wrote in the caption and tagged the ladies in his Instagram story. The trio is seen hugging each other while comfortably lounging on the couch. Nick looks dapper as always in an all-black ensemble whereas Priyanka seems to be wearing the same off-white turtle neck sweater, that she mentioned has been knitted by her mother Madhu Chopra. Nick's mother Denise looks lovely in a white sweater and denim. 

Nick Jonas

On Monday, Priyanka had posted several pictures of her reuniting with hubby Nick and his parents in London after a long time. Her mother Dr Madhu Chopra was also part of the fam-jam celebration.

Priyanka has been in London for a while now as she was shooting for several films such as the romantic drama 'Text For You' and the spy-thriller 'Citadel' directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. Recently, she also released her memoir 'Unfinished' which discusses many of her personal struggles and eye-opening experiences.

On the other hand, Nick is busy promoting his upcoming new solo album ‘Spaceman’ which is set to be release on March 12. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick Jonasdenise jonaspriyanka chopra memoirNick Jonas song Spaceman
Next
Story

TV actress Erica Fernandes looks super hot in her latest bikini photo

Must Watch

PT56S

Viral Video : Sachin Tendulkar played prank during corona test