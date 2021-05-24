Nick Jonas showers love on 'incredible wife' Priyanka Chopra for being by his side during his rib injury

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra and singer husband Nick Jonas gave us major couple and sartorial goals with their latest appearance at the Billboard Music Awards 2021.

PeeCee on Monday penned a heartfelt 'husband appreciation post' for Nick Jonas in which she showered all her love on her hubby for his hard work and dedication. Now in the recent post shared by Nick, he has showered all his love for his ladylove and also called her an 'incredible wife'.

He wrote, “I started this last week by taking a brutal tumble on a bike fracturing my rib and ended it hosting the @bbmas with my incredible wife by my side who helped me every step of the way to recover and feel my best. I love you @priyankachopra.

I have watched this show since I was kid and to be asked to host was an honor... and to be back on stage with my brothers the week we go on sale for the #RememberThisTour is just too perfect. I am on cloud nine right now and just can’t wait to keep riding this cloud all the way to August 20th in Vegas and beyond.

Love you all. Thank you #bbmas for having me. See you next year.”

The couple shared same picture in their posts from the Billboard Music Awards in which the star couple could be seen embracing each other while Nick lovingly planted a kiss on Priyanka's forehead.

For the event, Priyanka was seen in a custom Dolce and Gabbana ensemble with jewellery pieces from Bulgari jewels. Nick wore a green suit from Fendi.

Nick Jonas, who recently injured his rib, kept up with his work commitments and hosted Billboard Music Awards 2021 and also performed with his brothers Kevin and Joe at the ceremony. Priyanka was one of the award presenters this year.

Billboard Music Awards 2021 took place on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Priyanka, who was busy shooting for her upcoming projects in London, flew back to the US to be by hubby Nick’s side.