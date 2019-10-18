close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nidhhi Agerwal

Nidhhi Agerwal: KL Rahul and I are good friends

Earlier this year, rumour mill went into overdrive after KL Rahul was spotted enjoying dinner with Nidhhi.

Nidhhi Agerwal: KL Rahul and I are good friends

Mumbai: Speculations have been rife that actress Nidhhi Agerwal is dating cricketer KL Rahul. Now, the "Munna Michael" actress has set the record straight, saying that they are just "good friends".

Earlier this year, the rumour mill went into overdrive after KL Rahul was spotted enjoying dinner with Nidhhi.

Nidhhi opened up about her relationship status during a conversation with Lakshmi Manchu on VOOT's "Feet Up with the Stars Telugu".

After being questioned about the link-up rumours with KL Rahul, Nidhhi said: "Zero per cent! I know him, and we are good friends."

"We never even went out together," she added.

Recalling how they met, the actress said: "I met him in London. I was in London when India won the match against Pakistan and I was like jumping and congratulating everyone."

Given a choice between 'Kill, Marry, Hook up'' Nidhhi chose to kill KL Rahul.

 

 

Tags:
Nidhhi AgerwalKL Rahul
Next
Story

Sophie Choudry: I feel happier when I work out

Must Watch

PT1M16S

Deshhit: Watch top 5 questions raised on important issues