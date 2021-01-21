No, not Maldives but Mouni Roy is unwinding in Dubai - See her scorching pics!

New Delhi: Television actress turned Bollywood star Mouni Roy is chilling in Dubai and her latest pictures will make you wanna plan your own vacay soon. The popular social media slayer looks sensational in black.

Mouni Roy enjoys a massive fan base of over 15.7 million followers on Instagram alone. Check out her Dubai vacation pictures here:

At the backdrop of the stunning beach, the actress can be seen wearing a strappy co-ords in black with a long shrug complementing her look.

On the work front, she will be seen in 'Brahmastra'. The film happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Mouni was seen in Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China with John Abraham and Rajkummar Rao respectively. In 2020, she featured in ZEE5 original film London Confidential.