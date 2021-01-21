हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mouni Roy

No, not Maldives but Mouni Roy is unwinding in Dubai - See her scorching pics!

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be seen in 'Brahmastra'. The film happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The film has been much delayed and now fans are waiting for it to hit the big screens. 

No, not Maldives but Mouni Roy is unwinding in Dubai - See her scorching pics!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television actress turned Bollywood star Mouni Roy is chilling in Dubai and her latest pictures will make you wanna plan your own vacay soon. The popular social media slayer looks sensational in black.

Mouni Roy enjoys a massive fan base of over 15.7 million followers on Instagram alone. Check out her Dubai vacation pictures here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

At the backdrop of the stunning beach, the actress can be seen wearing a strappy co-ords in black with a long shrug complementing her look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

On the work front, she will be seen in 'Brahmastra'. The film happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. 

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. 

Mouni was seen in Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China with John Abraham and Rajkummar Rao respectively. In 2020, she featured in ZEE5 original film London Confidential.

 

