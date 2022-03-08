No warrants issued against me: Sonakshi Sinha refutes 'malicious rumours', says matter is 'subjudice'

New Delhi: A day after reports suggesting a non-bailable warrant issued against actress Sonakshi Sinha for not appearing at an event after taking payment in advance floated online, the actress has released an official statement clearing the air.

SONAKSHI SINHA OFFICIAL STATEMENT

"There have been rumours of a non-bailable warrant issued against me floating in the media, without any verification from any authorities since a few days now. This is pure fiction and the work of a rogue individual trying to harass me. I request all media houses, journalists and news reporters not to carry this fake news as it is playing into this individual’s agenda to gain publicity.

This man is purely trying to gain some publicity and extort money from me by attacking my reputation which i have very proudly built over the years, by planting these malicious articles in the media. Kindly do not participate in this harassment charade.

This matter is subjudice before the Muradabad court and has been stayed by the Allahabad High Court.

My legal team will be taking all the necessary action against him for contempt of court.

This will be my only comment on this matter until the Muradabad Court has passed its verdict, so please do not approach me for the same. I am home and I can assure you there are no warrants issued against me."

Earlier, it was reported that the 34-year-old actress has been accused of fraud in a case dating back to 2019. The organiser of the show Pramod Sharma alleged that he paid a sum of over Rs 30 lakh to the actress to appear as a chief guest but after she failed to turn up for the event, he filed the fraud case in Moradabad.