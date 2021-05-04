Nora Fatehi comes to the rescue of Covid patients, shares proning details to improve oxygen levels

New Delhi: As the nation is reeling under the second wave of COVID-19, Bollywood biggies are leaving no stone unturned in order to help the needy and to generate the awareness among the public. From funding to sharing important details, everyone is doing their bit.

Celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, and others have come forward to contribute to the Indian government in order to help aid people crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The recent one to join the league is none other than the gorgeous Nora Fatehi.

Nora took to her Instagram account and shared details of proning with her fans. It is a medically accepted position to improve oxygenation, therefore, it is extremely beneficial for COVID patients.

Nora Fatehi shared everything in a much detailed manner and wrote, “Lying face down is known as proning, it is a medically accepted position to improve oxygenation. If a patient's oxygen levels drop below 94 (when measured at home on an oximeter), the patient can lie on their tummy; this position improves ventilation and enables comfortable breathing.”

It further wrote, “Physical position affects the distribution and volume of air in the lungs, and can have direct effects on the expansion of the lungs to permit the exchange of oxygen & carbon dioxide in the blood. In the last few years, prone positioning has been used increasingly in the treatment of patients with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and this is now considered a simple & safe method to improve oxygenation.”

Nora, finally ended her post with some precautionary measures to be kept in mind while performing it, she concluded by saying, “What are the precautionary measures that need to be taken? Avoid proning if pregnant Avoid proning for an hour after meals Maintain proning for only as many times as easily tolerable Keep a track of any pressure sores or injuries, especially, around bony prominences Avoid proning if you have major cardiac conditions Avoid proning if you have an unstable spine, femur or pelvic fractures.”

On the work front, the ‘Stree’ actor was recently seen in a song ‘Chhor Denge’. She will be next seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya's ‘Bhuj: The Pride Of India’. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.