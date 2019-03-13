Nora Fatehi dances to 'Kamariya' with a bunch of kids—Watch

New Delhi: The beautiful Nora Fatehi knows how to keep her fans engaged by regularly sharing pictures and videos on social media app Instagram. She has an ocean of fans who eagerly await her Instagram uploads and shower her with compliments on every post. The talented dancer-actress grabbed limelight when her song 'Dilbar' from Satyameva Jayate went viral for all the right reasons. After 'Dilbar', Nora made people go gaga over her in the song 'Kamariya' from 'Stree'.

The Moroccan beauty often shares her dancing videos on Instagram and they are mind-blowing. Her latest video, however, has our attention not just because of her killer dance moves, but because of the adorable tiny tots that are a part of it.

Nora took to the social media app and shared a video in which she can be seen teaching the 'Kamariya' hook step to a bunch of kids. The video is indeed too cute for words!

Check it out here:

The actress also shared how she ended up dancing with a bunch of kids on the street!

Along with the video, she wrote, “By far the cutest thing ever these cuties were waiting on the set of #streetdancer in the cold for a pic with their families and then one of the kids wanted to show me his moves to kamariya ! Then i thought what a beautiful moment lets all dance to kamariya ! Nothing brings me more joy than these innocent kids! they are really true fans they love genuinely i live for this”