Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi strikes different poses wearing a white lehenga. The leggy lass is a sight to behold with her wavy hair, pouty lips and intense eyes.

Nora Fatehi gives angelic vibes in a white lehenga—Pics inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi rules the digital space with her social media uploads. The Moroccan dancer-actress is quite active on Instagram and keeps her fanbase updated with latest details from her life.

Nora's latest Instagram post has her striking different poses in a white lehenga. The leggy lass is a sight to behold with her wavy hair, pouty lips and intense eyes.

On the work front, Nora's latest song 'Pepeta' is breaking the internet ever since it was unveied. The song has been directed by Abderrafia El Abdioui and features Nora and Ray Vanny, who have also lent their voice to the peppy track.

On the film front, Nora was last seen opposite John Abraham in 'Batla House'. The film received a thumbs up from critics and the audience. She also had a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's 'Bharat'.

The talented actress will next be seen playing an important role in 'Street Dancer 3D' which stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

