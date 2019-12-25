Nora Fatehi in 'hottest song of the year' Garmi, Varun Dhawan teases sneak-peek – Watch

New Delhi: The generation next star Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his next release 'Street Dancer 3D'. Touted as the biggest 3D dance film ever made in the country, it features Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role opposite Varun.

Moroccan beauty and 'Dilbar'girl, Nora Fatehi plays a pivotal part in the dance flick and will be seen shaking a leg or two in the movie. Varun took to his social media handle and teased a sneak-peek link of 'hottest song of the year' titled 'Garmi'.

Featuring Varun and Nora, the song has been sung by rapper Badshah.

Varun also shared a picture still from the track and we can't really take our eyes off Nora, who looks super glam in red.

Check out the posts here:

The film is hitting the screens on January 24, 2020. It has been directed by Remo D'Souza and stars Prabhudheva in an important role.

The plot has an India-Pakistan angle to it which makes it even more interesting. The trailer was unveiled a few days back and it has received a thunderous response from the viewers.