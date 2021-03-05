हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi, Pavitra Punia and other celebrities rock the boat at Big Daddy Casino Goa

The bevy of beauties that graced this event regaled the audience present with their electrifying performances. Indian film star and former Miss Kerala, Deepti Sati set the tone for the outstanding extravaganza by her smashing performance that kickstarted this extravaganza. 

File Photo

MUMBAI: Big Daddy, Asia's largest offshore casino frequented by the Bollywood stars, scored with yet another scintillating weekend bonanza, Simply Febulous. The celebration that began on February 25, made it an extended weekend of exhilarating entertainment in which the piece de resistance was undoubtedly the sensational performance of international star Nora Fatehi who raised the temperature to a fever pitch with her sensuous moves on February 26. Nora performed to her hit Bollywood numbers including 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and her latest hit 'Garmi', leaving the audience screaming for more.

Indian film star and former Miss Kerala, Deepti Sati set the tone for the outstanding extravaganza by her smashing performance that kickstarted this extravaganza. Big Boss fame, Pavitra Punia raised the glamour quotient and left audiences spellbound by her performance on 27th February. The 'Simply Febulous' finale came from 'Big Boss' fame and Dancing Sensation, Sapna Chaudhary who left the audiences gasping for breath with her energetic dance moves.

The stars glittered, setting the stage on fire and a huge turnout of guests revealed in the pulsating vibes of an enormously entertaining weekend. Renowned for their brilliant, high-octane events, 'Simply Febulous' was, in true Big Daddy fashion, an affair to remember.

(This is a Brand Desk content)
