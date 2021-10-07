Nora Fatehi recalls working as a waitress at 16, says 'customers can be mean'

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi, popularly known as 'Dilbar girl', recently appeared on the latest episode of Star vs Food Season 2 on Discovery Plus and showcased her hidden culinary abilities.

Along with whipping up delicious food, Nora also opened up on one of her first jobs as a teenager in Canada. The 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' actress revealed that she had worked as a waitress from the age of 16 to 18.

In the show, as quoted by Hindustan Times, she said, "It’s very difficult to be a waitress. You have to have communication skills, personality, you have to be fast, you have to have a good memory. Sometimes, customers can be mean, so you have to be able to handle situations."

The actress concluded, "But yeah, it was a side hustle, it was a way I was making money on the side. I think it’s a culture that we have in Canada. Like, everybody has jobs. You go to school, you work at the same time."

On the show, she also spoke about her Moroccan culture's food habits and differences in the way female bodies are perceived. Nora said that in her culture people appreciate curvy and thick women more than skinny women.

"For me, I am always trying to be thick and curvy and put on weight. That’s a cultural mentality that we have, that’s why we are constantly eating," she added.

Nora Fatehi earned name and fame after featuring in the 'Dilbar' track for John Abraham starrer 'Satyamev Jayate'. The track got her 'Dilbar girl' tag as well.

The Moroccan beauty was first seen in the reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 9. She made her Bollywood debut with 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans'. Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as 'Temper', 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Kick 2'.

She also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.