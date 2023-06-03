Nora Fatehi Says 'People Wondered If She Wanted To Be Next Katrina Kaif', Recalls Working In A Hookah Bar Once

New Delhi: Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi has made a niche place for herself in Bollywood - all thanks to her superlative dancing skills and svelte hot-bod. In her latest interview with BBC Asian Network, Nora talked about her journey in showbiz, struggles and much more. The Moroccan beauty said, "At work, I am a b***h some times, I am difficult, because I don’t expect anything but the best, because I have sacrificed so much, and when I go in front of the camera, or when I’m on stage, I don’t leave any crumbs, I eat."

“In a year, if 10 songs are offered to me, I’ll just say yes to one, or two. And sometimes, I don’t say yes to any of them. I don’t want to bore the audience… I can’t do too many songs also, because what happens is, people in our industry can get into the space of typecasting, and then they can’t see anything but that. Then you have to open their eyes up unfortunately, because they’re also in tunnel vision.”

“Whatever opportunities I have got have been very last minute and thankfully I was prepared. I remember staying locked up in my room and watching stuff on TV, working on my Hindi. I wouldn’t party or make boyfriends like the other girls. I realised in my second month in India I needed to tone down her Canadian accent, tone down my body language and work on my Hindi. I missed out on my brother’s wedding, his birthday, everything. So many people were like, ‘Do you want to be like the next Katrina Kaif'?"

She also recalled working in a Hookah Bar once and how she picked up the body language of a star. "It’s a thing. You just pick up a shisha, just like, ‘Here’s your shisha, how is it? Yes!’ It’s not a ‘Oh, you need me. Alright cool, I’m here."

On the work front, Nora Fatehi has several hit songs to her credit. She became a household name with Dilbar song and later followed by Kamariya, Garmi and several others.