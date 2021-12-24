Nora Fatehi sets stage on fire with Terence Lewis on 'Dance Meri Rani' song: Watch

NEW DELHI: Bollywood's dancing 'rani' Nora Fatehi and singer Guru Randhawa were recently invited as guests on 'India's Best Dancer'. The two appeared on the show to promote their recent released song 'Dance Meri Rani'.

Noted choreographer Terence Lewis, who is the show judge, along with Geeta Kapur and Malaika Arora, is seen shaking a leg with Nora on the latest dance track 'Dance Meri Rani'. Needless to say, their chemistry on the dance floot left tongue wagging of the viewers.

Th clip was shared by Terenace Lewis on his Instagram page, with caption reading, "Vibing with the Rani @norafatehi This gal slays the afro beat in her latest music video #dancemerirani by the one n only @gururandhawa ! If you haven’t seen the video yet get on to YouTube @tseries.official n enjoy this beautiful video directed by my bro @boscomartis."

Take a look below:

It is no hidden secret that Nora is the ultimate Bollywood dancing sensation and has won millions of fans with her killer moves. After giving a hit item number 'Kusu Kusu' in 'Satyamev Jayate 2', Nora is basking in the success of 'Dance Meri Rani'. The actress' stunning avatar in the song was an ode to the African culture.

Nora Fatehi set fire on the internet by channelling 'Shakira' in Dance Meri Rani, sung by Guru Randhawa. She flaunted her perfect dance moves in gorgeous outfits. She also turned into a mermaid for the song. The song has so far been viewed over 37 million times.