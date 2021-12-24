हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi sets stage on fire with Terence Lewis on 'Dance Meri Rani' song: Watch

Noted choreographer Terence Lewis, who is the show judge, along with Geeta Kapur and Malaika Arora, is seen shaking a leg with Nora on the latest dance track 'Dance Meri Rani'. 

Nora Fatehi sets stage on fire with Terence Lewis on &#039;Dance Meri Rani&#039; song: Watch
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood's dancing 'rani' Nora Fatehi and singer Guru Randhawa were recently invited as guests on 'India's Best Dancer'. The two appeared on the show to promote their recent released song 'Dance Meri Rani'. 

Noted choreographer Terence Lewis, who is the show judge, along with Geeta Kapur and Malaika Arora, is seen shaking a leg with Nora on the latest dance track 'Dance Meri Rani'. Needless to say, their chemistry on the dance floot left tongue wagging of the viewers. 

Th clip was shared by Terenace Lewis on his Instagram page, with caption reading, "Vibing with the Rani @norafatehi This gal slays the afro beat in her latest music video #dancemerirani by the one n only @gururandhawa ! If you haven’t seen the video yet get on to YouTube @tseries.official n enjoy this beautiful video directed by my bro @boscomartis."

Take a look below: 

It is no hidden secret that Nora is the ultimate Bollywood dancing sensation and has won millions of fans with her killer moves. After giving a hit item number 'Kusu Kusu' in 'Satyamev Jayate 2', Nora is basking in the success of 'Dance Meri Rani'. The actress' stunning avatar in the song was an ode to the African culture. 

Nora Fatehi set fire on the internet by channelling 'Shakira' in Dance Meri Rani, sung by Guru Randhawa. She flaunted her perfect dance moves in gorgeous outfits. She also turned into a mermaid for the song. The song has so far been viewed over 37 million times. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nora FatehiTerence LewisNora Fatehi dancenora fatehi songDance Meri RaniDance Meri Rani songGuru RandhawaNora Fatehi pics
Next
Story

Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl responds to fan who tells him 'he owes lot to actor'

Must Watch

PT33M56S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, Dec 24, 2021