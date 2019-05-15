Nora Fatehi's '15 mins of fame' video will leave you in splits—Watch

New Delhi: The beautiful dancer-actress Nora Fatehi's fan-following seems to be growing each day. The leggy lass shot to fame when her killer dance moves from the song 'Dilbar' went viral on social media. The song topped charts and was one of the most viewed songs of 2018, making Nora a sensation on the internet.

She has over 4 million followers on social media app Instagram and keeps her fans entertained by sharing pictures and videos.

Nora's latest video on Instagram will make you laugh out loud!

Captioned as, “Wow there goes my 15 min of fame....”, the hilarious video is a treat to watch.

Check it out here:

Still can't stop laughing, can you?

On the work front, she has some interesting projects up her sleeve. The actress will be seen in Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif's 'Bharat' which will release on June 5. Details of her role aren't known yet but we were thrilled to see her in the trailer.

She also has John Abraham starrer 'Batla House' and Varun Dhawan starrer 'Street Dancer 3D' in the pipeline.

Excited to see Nora on the silver screens? We are as well!