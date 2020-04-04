हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's 'Coronasito' song gives 'Despacito' a new spin - Watch her dance moves

She is trying to kill time and enjoy a light moment amid shutdown the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government to fight the novel deadly coronavirus, it's time to 'stay home and stay safe'. 

Nora Fatehi&#039;s &#039;Coronasito&#039; song gives &#039;Despacito&#039; a new spin - Watch her dance moves
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi has surely impressed one and sundry with her superlative dance skills. Amid lockdown, when creative juices are flowing in abundance at home, the Moroccan beauty decided to use some and churn out a dance-song. 

Nora Fatehi took to Instagram and shared with her fans a spin-off to chartbuster 'Despacito' song. She posted the 'Coronasito' track instead and it is hilarious how her head is superimposed on the lead singer's. 

Despacito is a Spanish track which was a record-maker in 2017. It was a single by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee.

Watch it to believe it: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nora Fonsi feat. Noriana in Coronasito This party lit AF aayyy #shitisgettingreal #quarantine

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

She is trying to kill time and enjoy a light moment amid shutdown the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government to fight the novel deadly coronavirus, it's time to 'stay home and stay safe'. 

Everyone including Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities have been batting for social distancing and following the official advisories issued in public safety. 

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Globally, the pandemic flu has claimed over 50,000 lives as of now.

 

Tags:
Nora Fatehinora fatehi songDespacitoCoronavirusCOVID19coronavirus song
Next
Story

Entertainment News: Tiger Shroff's version of Keanu Reeves's 'Matrix' has got internet hooked - Watch

Must Watch

PT5M14S

DNA: How ‘tablighi thinking’ puts India in trouble?