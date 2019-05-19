Not a big believer of Bollywood music: Baba Sehgal

Mumbai: Popular Hindi-rapper and actor Baba Sehgal, who recently appeared in the horror-comedy web series titled 'Bhoot Purva', says the Indian pop music has changed over a period of time so much so that it is a constant task to stay relevant as an artist; especially in a space where Bollywood music that does not celebrate original music as much is overshadowing the 'indie' space.

The "Ice Ice Baby" famed singer told IANS: "I am not a big believer of Bollywood music because people are more into copying or recreating the old songs rather than writing original songs."

"Why am I an artist if I am not creating original stuff? Some of the music directors are good, but then they also follow what producers want, and frankly, if a producer does not have strong music sense, they will not understand the power of original music," said the artiste.

Why doesn't he work in Bollywood?

"I am doing my independent music and I am happy with it. If I am approached by a channel, or OTT platform or even filmmaker, if sensibility matches, I can work. But I cannot go door to door," said the rapper who gained huge popularity in the 90s not only as a singer and TV host but also as an actor on TV series "Alibaba".

Recalling his first ever live concert he said: "The first show was in 1989, at the Secundrabad Club in Hyderabad city. I remember they offered me a lifetime membership back then. Standing before a huge crowd, who are screaming my name and singing along with me, it was exciting. You know I have been performing since the 90s. That was one of the transforming times in our pop culture.

Baba has built his career also in the south Indian film industry where he has been working for the last 15 years not only as a music director but also as an actor. In the web series "Bhoot Purva" that is streaming on OTT platform ZEE5, he played the mythological character Yamraj.

What does he like doing the most?

"My whole process starts from writing. I am a lyricist first before a performer. So it starts with writing, then composing and performing. I am a sound engineer also, and therefore, I enjoy the production part as well. But ultimately it is the music. I also enjoy acting but I am a musician first."