Not felt sexy for a while during warrior film: Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut says in pursuit of making her warrior film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', which is packed full of gravity-defying stunts, she hasn't felt "sexy" for a while.

But a welcome change came for Kangana when she dolled up in a feminine and elegant 'lehenga-choli' by Anushree Reddy at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 here on Saturday.

At a post-show conference, the actress told the media: "First of all, if I cough and it looks like I am going to die, please excuse me because I have got a very bad viral.

"I love walking the ramp, and for Anushree... I love her clothes. I was telling her that for a while when I was doing this warrior film, I've not felt sexy for a while.

"The way she has dressed me up and the way she has done my hair, I feel very polished, chic and sexy at the same time. I am very happy to be here, and I just don't want to spread the cough virus around."

Kangana was also happy to talk about the love and appreciation that has come her way for 'Manikarnika...', but she refused to answer queries surrounding the controversies over the film out of respect for her commitment as a showstopper.

On woman power, Kangana, who is known for being fearless in expressing her views, said: "Women are very strong and that's why they do things which test them emotionally.

"Strength is not about muscles, because we are not in the age where we have to go and hunt. In today's time and age, what is your emotional strength, what is your mental strength... that is true strength."