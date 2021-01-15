हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neetu Chandra

Not Kangana Ranaut but Neetu Chandra was the original choice in 'Tanu Weds Manu' - Here's why she got replaced

Actress Neetu Chandra in an interview with Bollywood Hungama opened up on her share of struggles in B-Town. 

Not Kangana Ranaut but Neetu Chandra was the original choice in &#039;Tanu Weds Manu&#039; - Here&#039;s why she got replaced

New Delhi: Changes happen overnight in showbiz world and actors getting replaced in movies is a common practice. Actress Neetu Chandra in an interview with Bollywood Hungama opened up on her share of struggles in B-Town. 

Talking about movies and mentioning an earlier interview, Neetu Chandra said, “Madhavan had said that there was another actress cast for Tanu Weds Manu but I recommended Kangana’s name. That’s how Kangana came in the movie because everybody approved of her but that actress is me who had signed Tanu Weds Manu earlier. These are the kind of films that kept happening. I was removed from six movies in the past. This is a journey and it is how I had to learn things and reach here.”

However, the actress has no hard feelings today. 

Adding more, she said, "How do you continue? Do you think it depends on me? For any reason, the director thinks that if the hero is recommending somebody else, maybe the comfort zone is better. In this industry, I don’t come from a background to push myself like ‘No! I am going to do it!’ I stand at a position where I am helpless. You think I am not helpless? Yes, I am. If you want me to remove from a project, you think I can do anything? No, I can’t. Nobody can do it. There are a lot of actresses who are replaced by others but I think I take it in a way that this was my destiny. I have no complaints."

Tanu Weds Manu is directed by Aanand L Rai. It also had a super successful sequel titled 'Tanu weds Manu Returns'. The star cast includes Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub and Swara Bhasker amongst various others. 

 

