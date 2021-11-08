हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Adnan Sami

Not only an honour but also a responsibility: Adnan Sami on Padma Shri

Singer Adnan Sami has now been honoured with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, must be one of the biggest milestones of his life.

Not only an honour but also a responsibility: Adnan Sami on Padma Shri
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: From 'Lift Kara De', 'Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao' to 'Bhar Do Jholi Meri', singer Adnan Sami has undoubtedly entertained music lovers with his versatile songs in a career spanning over 25 years, and now getting honoured with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, must be one of the biggest milestones of his life.

On Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred Adnan with the Padma Shri in a ceremony held in Delhi. He received the award in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Considering Adnan's work, it won't be right to say that he does not deserve the honour. However, several people got irked when his name was announced to be bestowed with Padma Shri as he's born in Pakistan.

Adnan applied for Indian citizenship in 2015 and became a citizen of the country in January 2016. November 8, 2021, will always hold a special place in Adnan's heart as he finally received the prestigious award after facing huge backlash.

Several pictures and videos of him receiving the award from the President have been doing the rounds on the internet. Fans have also sent congratulatory wishes to him on Twitter and Instagram.

"Congratulations Adnan for the award. Thank you for giving us soulful songs," a Twitter user wrote.

"Proud moment for your family, friends and fans. Good luck," another one tweeted.

For the special occasion, Adnan chose to wear a black sherwani with golden embroidery around the neck.

After being conferred with Padma Shri, Adnan spoke to ANI and shared that he would like to dedicate the award to his parents.

"Sometimes you don't have words to express yourself. Thankful to Govt. Thankful to people, nothing is possible without them. I dedicate this to my father-mother. It's not only an honour but also a responsibility, which I'll try to carry out well," he said.

Known as the Sultan of Music, Adnan, who was accompanied by his wife Roya Faryabi at the award ceremony, is considered one of the fastest keyboard players in the world. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Adnan SamiPadma ShriKabhi toh nazar milaoMusic loversIndiafourth-highest civilian award
Next
Story

Drake, Travis Scott sued over Astroworld concert tragedy

Must Watch

PT10M49S

Devotees bathe in a layer of poisonous foam that has accumulated in Yamuna river