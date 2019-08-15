close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Balaji Motion Pictures

Nushrat Bharucha wants to do a thriller

The actress, who is now gearing up for the release of her next "Dream Girl" says it is her favourite thing. 

Nushrat Bharucha wants to do a thriller
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Known for her girl-next-door roles in films like "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety", actress Nushrat Bharucha says she is keen to star in a thriller or a psychological suspense drama.

"(I want to do) a Thriller. I feel thriller or a very gripping story where you don't know what is happening next and it's twisting and turning. For me it's very interesting. It keeps me on the edge to kind of solve a story or to know what happened..." Nushrat told IANS. 

The actress, who is now gearing up for the release of her next "Dream Girl" says it is her favourite thing. 

"So I wish I could do a thriller or a psychological thriller or something which is unexpected," she added. 

"Dream Girl" is co-produced by Ekta's Balaji Motion Pictures. It also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, who essays a man who can talk in a female voice and his actions lead to hilarious consequences. 

 

Tags:
Balaji Motion PicturesNushrat BharuchaNushrat Bharucha moviesthriller moviesdream girlAyushmann Khurrana
Next
Story

Obituary: Rest In Peace, Vidya Sinha

Must Watch

PT13M58S

Photo Gallery: India celebrates 73rd Independence Day