Nushrat Bharucha's throwback pool pics will give you major weekend vibes

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha is a stunner and often leaves fans impressed with her social media posts. The gorgeous lass had recently been on a holiday in Thailand and had kept fans updated with deets from her trip.

Check out these throwback pics of Nushrat, which will give you major weekend vibes! The actress can be seen wearing a floral print bikini and chilling by the pool.

Nushrat won hearts with her role in 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' and many said that she is the 'cutest villain ever'. The film entered the coveted 10 crore club and also starred Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh in lead roles.

Nushrat, Kartik and Sunny have worked with the filmmaker in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' series as well.

She was last seen in 'Dream Girl' along with Ayushmann Khurrana and was lauded for her performance. The actress played Ayushmann's love interest in the film.

'Dream Girl' is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and received rave reviews.