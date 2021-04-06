हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha in isolation after 'Ram Setu' co-star Akshay Kumar tests positive

The 'Chhalaang' actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently in isolation at her home. She took this step after her co-star for the movie 'Ram Setu' Akshay Kumar tested positive for the coronavirus infection. The 35-year-old is also following precautionary measures as advised by her doctors.

Nushrratt Bharuccha in isolation after &#039;Ram Setu&#039; co-star Akshay Kumar tests positive
File photo

New Delhi: Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha isolated as a precautionary measure on Monday, after her 'Ram Setu' co-star Akshay Kumar was hospitalised with Covid infection. Nushrratt had herself tested, and the result is awaited.

"Isolation. Steam Inhalation. Precautions. Stay Safe," the actress wrote on a boomerang video she posted on Instagram Story.

"As soon as Nushrratt got to know that Akshay Kumar had tested positive, she immediately self-isolated. She is observing precautionary measures as advised by the doctors, to maintain best health when the shoot resumes," a source close to the actress said.

Earlier in the day, Akshay informed on social media that he had been hospitalised after testing positive for the virus. Forty-five members of the 'Ram Setu' crew have tested positive, too.

"Ram Setu" is scheduled to release next year. Nushrratt also has 'Chhorri', 'Hurdan', 'Janhit Mein Jaari' and 'Ajeeb Daastaans' coming up.nush

