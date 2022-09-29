Nusrat Jahan oozes oomph in SIZZLING bikini, check out her latest post!

New Delhi: It's time for everyone to enjoy the festivities of Durga puja. These nine days are enjoyed to the fullest with people hopping to pandals and savouring into delicious cuisines.

Now actor-politician Nusrat Jahan Ruhii has said goodbye to her diet till the Duga Puja festivities get over. Nusrat, on Thursday, shared a set of sizzling pictures of herself on Instagram. Nusrat kept her hair open with light makeup. She was seenwearing a blue and orange bikini with animal print.

Captioning her photo in bikini, she said, ‘Saying bye to diet now… Pujo eshegeche (Puja has arrived).

Fans could not keep calm as they saw the pictures and started showering love in the comments section. ‘Very beautiful and gorgeous,’ wrote one fan. A lot of fan also posted heart and fire emojis on the picture.

Nusrat keeps posting her pictures for her fans from time to time. This stunning beauty of Bengal sometimes shows her style in sarees and sometimes flaunts her toned figure in bikini.

Nusrat Jahan Ruhii is known for her work in Bengali films such as ‘Zulfiqar’, ‘Har Har Byomkesh’, ‘Ami Je Ke Tomar’, ‘Asur and Kelor Kirti’. She was also part of Swastik Sanket and Dictionary.

Nusrat Jahan Ruhii joined Mamta Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress in 2019. She is a Lok Sabha MP, representing the Basirhat constituency in West Bengal.