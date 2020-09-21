Nusrat Jahan seeks Kolkata Police help after dating app uses her pic without consent

New Delhi: Actress-politician Nusrat Jahan on Monday approached the Kolkata Police after a video dating app allegedly used her photo without her consent for its promotion. The app used her photo with a caption that read - "Make new friends sitting at home during lockdown".

She tweeted to Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma and shared a screenshot of the advertisement. Nusrat also added that she could take legal action against the app.

Nusrat wrote, "This is totally unacceptable - using pictures without consent. Would request the Cyber Cell of Kolkata Police to kindly look into the same. I am ready to take this up legally," read Nusrat's tweet.

The Kolkata Police immediately took cognizance of the matter and a senior officer said that that the issue is being looked into.

"We have taken a note of the matter and the same is being looked into by our concerned section for necessary action," a tweet by the department read.

Nusrat Jahan, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Basirhat, is a prominent actress of the Bengali film industry. She was last seen in 'Asur' while her upcoming movie is 'SOS Kolkata'.