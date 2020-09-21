हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nusrat Jahan

Nusrat Jahan seeks Kolkata Police help after dating app uses her pic without consent

Nusrat Jahan also added that she could take legal action against the app.

Nusrat Jahan seeks Kolkata Police help after dating app uses her pic without consent
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@nusratchirps

New Delhi: Actress-politician Nusrat Jahan on Monday approached the Kolkata Police after a video dating app allegedly used her photo without her consent for its promotion. The app used her photo with a caption that read - "Make new friends sitting at home during lockdown". 

She tweeted to Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma and shared a screenshot of the advertisement. Nusrat also added that she could take legal action against the app.

Nusrat wrote, "This is totally unacceptable - using pictures without consent. Would request the Cyber Cell of Kolkata Police to kindly look into the same. I am ready to take this up legally," read Nusrat's tweet.

The Kolkata Police immediately took cognizance of the matter and a senior officer said that that the issue is being looked into.

"We have taken a note of the matter and the same is being looked into by our concerned section for necessary action," a tweet by the department read.  

Nusrat Jahan, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Basirhat, is a prominent actress of the Bengali film industry. She was last seen in 'Asur' while her upcoming movie is 'SOS Kolkata'.

