Nyra Banerjee

Nyra Banerjee having 'too much fun' playing bad

"As an actor, we must all get the chance to experiment," she added.

Nyra Banerjee having 'too much fun' playing bad
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Nyra Banerjee is set to show her negative avatar on the show "Divya Drishti". She says she is having too much fun playing the character.

She has been entertaining the audience as Divya who has the supernatural power of changing the future. She has now turned into an evil Pisachini whose only motive is to destroy Drishti, her own sister.

"I am more than ecstatic to be able to show my versatility in the same show. So far, I have never essayed the role of an antagonist on any show. I am completely enjoying playing Pisachini and troubling everyone, it's too much fun," Nyra said in a statement.

"As an actor, we must all get the chance to experiment," she added.

 

Nyra BanerjeeNyra Banerjee picsDivya Drishti
