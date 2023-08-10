OG 'Jungli Billi' Zeenat Aman's Big Shout Out To New Don Ranveer Singh Goes Viral - Check Inside

New Delhi: Talented Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is gearing up to breathe new life into the iconic character of 'Don' in the third part of the hit stylish franchise. With the curtains rising on one of the most awaited action franchises of 2025, Ranveer Singh's versatile talents are poised to reshape the legacy in Don 3.

Synonymous with spellbinding narratives, and heart-pounding action, the 'Don' series has held audiences in thrall for years. Now, as Ranveer Singh prepares to step into the big shoes of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, who previously played the iconic role with elan and won a million hearts.

On Ranveer's recent social media post where he talks about his childhood dream coming true, the OG 'Jungli Billi' of Don aka Zeenat Aman, gave the new-age actor the most wonderful shout-out. She extended her good wishes, writing: "Congratulations, Ranveer! May you find a worthy 'jungly billi' to your Don."

The film, 'Don 3', will see him collaborate with renowned filmmaker Farhan Akhtar who is going to don the director's hat yet again, with this franchise.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, the film is scheduled to release in 2025.