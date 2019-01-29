OMG! Nick Jonas gifted a diamond ring to Parineeti Chopra for 'hiding' his shoes

New Delhi: The fairytale wedding of desi girl Priyanka Chopra with international music sensation Nick Jonas left an ocean of fan following gasping for breath—such was its impact. Simply wow!

The stunning couple got married at the majestic Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur. The dream-like wedding took place on December 2, 2018. She had two ceremonies—a white wedding followed by a traditional Hindu one.

So, as part of the Punjabi traditions, Parineeti, being Priyanka's sister and bridesmaid stole her jiju Nick's shoes (the famous joota-chupai ceremony) and guess what gift she got in return?

Well, according to BollywoodLife.com, Pari on Neha Dhupia's chat show revealed that Nick jiju gave all the bridesmaid a stunning glittering diamond ring. She added that he was aware of the custom and had come fully prepared.

So when the bridesmaid hid his shoes, the smart jiju asked his groomsmen to bring in the gifts. And to everyone's surprise, a tray full of diamond rings—for each bridesmaid was beautifully placed and later given to the ladies.

Wow! We can 't be happier for Priyanka here.

Recently, the Jonas's hosted a reception party of the couple in Belmont and were joined by PeeCee's mom Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth.

On the work front, PeeCee is gearing up for the release of her Hollywood flick 'Isn't It Romantic?' which releases on February 14 and Parineeti is busy with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Kesari and Jabariya Jodi.