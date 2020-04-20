On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s wedding anniversary, let’s take a look at some of their best pics

New Delhi: It’s April 20, the day when actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot. The star couple got married in 2007 in an extremely private but grand ceremony at the Bachchans’ Mumbai residence. They fell in love while filming ‘Umraao Jaan’ in 2006 and in no time, Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya. Before getting married in April 2007, they starred in ‘Guru’, which released the same year and their chemistry resonated on screens too.

Aishwarya and Abhishek are one of Bollywood's most high-profile couples. They have several hit films to their credits and have also starred in many movies together. Aishwarya is a former beauty queen and hailed as one of the most beautiful women in the world. They were blessed with a daughter, whom they named Aaradhya, in November 2011.

As Aishwarya and Abhishek celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary, let’s take a look at some of their best moments together. We have collated some pictures here (you can thank us later):

We also have some unseen pictures from their wedding and sangeet rituals:

Happy wedding anniversary, Aishwarya and Abhishek!

On the work front, it is being said that the couple will together star in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gulam Jamun’. However, the film hasn’t taken off yet. Meanwhile, Abhishek’s next film ‘Bob Biswas’ and Aishwarya hasn't announced her upcoming project yet.