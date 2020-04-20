On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s wedding anniversary, let’s take a look at some of their best pics

New Delhi: It’s April 20, the day when actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot. The star couple got married in 2007 in an extremely private but grand ceremony at the Bachchans’ Mumbai residence. They fell in love while filming ‘Umraao Jaan’ in 2006 and in no time, Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya. Before getting married in April 2007, they starred in ‘Guru’, which released the same year and their chemistry resonated on screens too.
Aishwarya and Abhishek are one of Bollywood's most high-profile couples. They have several hit films to their credits and have also starred in many movies together. Aishwarya is a former beauty queen and hailed as one of the most beautiful women in the world. They were blessed with a daughter, whom they named Aaradhya, in November 2011.
As Aishwarya and Abhishek celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary, let’s take a look at some of their best moments together. We have collated some pictures here (you can thank us later):
My beauties. A child's birthday cannot be complete without appreciating her mother. For giving birth to her, For loving her, taking care of her and basically just being a Wonder Woman! To the Mrs.- thank you for giving me the greatest gift ever.... Our daughter! And to my Angel- Happy Birthday again, Aaradhya. @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb
We also have some unseen pictures from their wedding and sangeet rituals:
2007: A wedding beyond a fairy-tale! We are immensely thankful to Abhishek and Aishwarya for sharing these never before seen images from their Sangeet. Abu Sandeep not only designed the clothes, but they added their creative charm to the decor as well. The three months of joyous preparation for this event was a highly emotional and creatively satisfying time for the duo. It was a truly precious, personal and pleasant experience. In the picture above, Abhishek is matchlessly dapper in a blue silver brocade short Sherwani adorned with gota resham, stones and pearls, while Aishwarya exudes pure radiance in an embroidered pastel resham ghagra set that shone with sequins and stones along with a dupatta that was just as rich in details. Abhishek looks princely as ever and Aishwarya remains reminiscent of a goddess in all her bridal glory. The wedding was an epitome of glamour and grace and the memory of it remains fresh in our hearts. @bachchan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @amitabhbachchan #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #craftsmanship #original #couture #classic #handmade #handembroidery #fairytale #wedding #abhishekbachchan #aishwaryaraibachchan #brocade #resham #gota #sherwani #sequins #stones #ghaghra
2007: A groom so dapper, we continue to swoon even after all this time! Abhishek Bachchan was royalty personified on the day of his wedding with Aishwarya Rai. His Sherwani was a work of art realized in a fabulous geometric Vasli pattern. The inner kurta had self-tailoring and gota details with intricately embroidered Zardozi borders. His jooties too, featured indulgent embroidery and his safa was made of Jamdhani tissue that had dreamy gota details. Mothers often come to Abu Sandeep with a picture of this ensemble, wanting their sons to wear an identical Sherwani for their big day. @bachchan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #craftsmanship #original #couture #classic #handmade #handembroidery #fairytale #wedding #abhishekbachchan #aishwaryaraibachchan #jayabachchan #sherwani #geometric #vasli #gota #zardozi #borders #jamdanitissue
2007: Like Shweta's big day, Abhishek's wedding too had the pristine perfection of white at the heart of its theme! The entire Bachchan family wore Vasli for the nuptials, their meticulously handcrafted ensembles being an ode to unsurpassed elegance. Majestic embroideries in silver and gold Vasli as well as resham lent regal grace and divine auspiciousness to the understated ivory, off-white and beige palette. @amitabhbachchan @shwetabachchan @navyananda #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #craftsmanship #original #couture #classic #handmade #handembroidery #fairytale #wedding #bachchanfamily #amitabhbachchan #jayabachchan #shwetabachchan #naavyananda #vasli #resham #offwhite #beige
Happy wedding anniversary, Aishwarya and Abhishek!
On the work front, it is being said that the couple will together star in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gulam Jamun’. However, the film hasn’t taken off yet. Meanwhile, Abhishek’s next film ‘Bob Biswas’ and Aishwarya hasn't announced her upcoming project yet.