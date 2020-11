On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday, here's a treat to her fans - Her unseen pics

New Delhi: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the world's most beautiful woman and one of Bollywood's leading ladies, turns 47 today (November 1). Aishwarya needs no introduction, her powerful work, successful acting career speaks for itself.

It was in 1994 when she was crowned Miss World and years later, she debuted in the entertainment industry. In 1997, the blue-eyed beauty made her first appearance in Tamil cinema with 'Iruvar' and in the same year, her debut Bollywood movie - 'Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya' - released.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the star of various superhit films such as 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Taal', 'Devdas', 'Bride & Prejudice', 'Dhoom 2', 'Guru', 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Guzaarish', 'Sarbjit', 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' and many, many more.

She is married to actor Abhishek Bachchan. They tied the knot in 2007 in an extremely private but grand ceremony at the Bachchans' Mumbai residence. Aishwarya and Abhishek fell in love while filming 'Umraao Jaan' in 2006 and in no time, Abhishek proposed to her. The couple is parents to a daughter named Aaradhya.

On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday, we have collated a few unseen and rare pictures of the superstar. Take a look:

Happy birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!