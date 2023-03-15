topStoriesenglish2583818
NewsLifestylePeople
ALIA BHATT

On Alia Bhatt's 30th Birthday, Mom-In-Law Neetu Kapoor Has 'Only Love' For 'Bahurani'

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Neetu Kapoor had the sweetest birthday wish for her bahurani.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 02:03 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

On Alia Bhatt's 30th Birthday, Mom-In-Law Neetu Kapoor Has 'Only Love' For 'Bahurani'

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt turned 30 on Wednesday and her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor had the sweetest birthday wish for her "bahurani". Neetu took to Instagram story, where she shared a photograph of the actress and new mother, Alia.

"Happy birthday bahurani Only love n more love," Neetu wrote as the caption. Alia's half-sister Pooja Bhatt, too, shared a slew of pictures featuring the birthday girl, herself and their father Mahesh Bhatt.

She captioned the images: "Happy International Alia Bhatt Day". On the work front, Alia will next be seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which also stars Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

The Karan Johar-directed romantic comedy will hit theatres in July.

 

Live Tv

Alia BhattAlia Bhatt birthdayHappy Birthday Alia BhattNeetu KapoorRanbir Kapoor

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle
DNA Video
DNA: When Udham Singh killed Michael O'Dwyer in London in 1940
DNA Video
DNA: Demonstration in France against the Macron government
DNA Video
DNA: 'Banking Crisis' in America
DNA Video
DNA: Foreign conspiracy against Modi exposed!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When social worker Savitribai Phule died in 1897
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia's decision..'lesson' for India
DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!