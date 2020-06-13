On Disha Patani's birthday, rumoured beau Tiger Shroff wishes her with a rocking video - Watch

New Delhi: The generation-next 'Malang' girl, Disha Patani turns a year older on June 13 d and guess who was the pouring an early birthday wish for her? Well, no prize for guessing that it is none other rumoured beau Tiger Shroff.

Tiger Shroff wished Disha Patani with a rocking throwback video. He wrote: 3 waffles and 3 pancakes later...happy birthday rockstar @dishapatani

Disha was quick to reply saying: Youuuuu thank you superstar

Both Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are fitness enthusiasts and work out regularly to stay fit and fab. Together, they have featured in 'Baaghi 2' and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in 'Malang', which was helmed by Mohit Suri. The film turned out to be a money-spinner at the Box Office. The film starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in lead roles. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu played pivotal parts. Aditya and Disha's fresh on-screen jodi got a thumbs up from the audiences.

This fitness freak star will be next seen with Salman Khan in 'Radhe: India's Most Wanted Bhai'. The film will be directed by ace choreographer turned director Prabhudeva.