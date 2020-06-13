हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

On Disha Patani's birthday, rumoured beau Tiger Shroff wishes her with a rocking video - Watch

Both Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are fitness enthusiasts and work out regularly to stay fit and fab. Together, they have featured in 'Baaghi 2' and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens.

On Disha Patani&#039;s birthday, rumoured beau Tiger Shroff wishes her with a rocking video - Watch

New Delhi: The generation-next 'Malang' girl, Disha Patani turns a year older on June 13 d and guess who was the pouring an early birthday wish for her? Well, no prize for guessing that it is none other rumoured beau Tiger Shroff.

Tiger Shroff wished Disha Patani with a rocking throwback video. He wrote: 3 waffles and 3 pancakes later...happy birthday rockstar @dishapatani

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3 waffles and 3 pancakes later ..happy birthday rockstar @dishapatani

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Disha was quick to reply saying: Youuuuu  thank you superstar 

Both Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are fitness enthusiasts and work out regularly to stay fit and fab. Together, they have featured in 'Baaghi 2' and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in 'Malang', which was helmed by Mohit Suri. The film turned out to be a money-spinner at the Box Office. The film starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in lead roles. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu played pivotal parts. Aditya and Disha's fresh on-screen jodi got a thumbs up from the audiences.

This fitness freak star will be next seen with Salman Khan in 'Radhe: India's Most Wanted Bhai'. The film will be directed by ace choreographer turned director Prabhudeva.

 

Tags:
Disha PataniHappy birthday disha pataniDisha Patani birthdayTiger Shroff
Next
Story

Ajay Devgn to present bilingual crime thriller series 'Lalbazaar'

  • 3,08,993Confirmed
  • 8,884Deaths

Full coverage

  • 74,15,319Confirmed
  • 4,17,546Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT35M7S

Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane boosts cadets' enthusiasm in IMA's passing out parade amid Corona crisis