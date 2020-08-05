On Kajol's birthday, doting hubby Ajay Devgn shares a 'forever and always' post!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kajol celebrates her birthday on August 5 and to make her feel special, doting hubby Ajay Devgn posted a beautiful picture along with an adorable wish on social media.

Ajay Devgn wrote: Happy returns of the day, forever & always @itsKajolD

Happy returns of the day, forever & always @itsKajolD pic.twitter.com/B6Z1PqJscp — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 5, 2020

The power couple of Bollywood Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married in the year 1999 and are blessed with two kids - daughter Nysa and son Yug. Their fam-jam pictures often break the internet as fans love to see their favourite stars chilling and vacationing at gorgeous places.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' starring hubby Ajay Devgn. She was also seen in a short film 'Devi' by director Priyanka Banerjee. It was produced by Niranjan Iyenger and had an all-female ensemble star cast.

Kajol will next be seen in 'Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy', a Netflix Original drama being directed by actress Renuka Shahane. It is produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Banijay Group Asia and Alchemy Films Pvt Ltd respectively. It stars Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in lead roles.