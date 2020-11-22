हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kartik Aaryan

On Kartik Aaryan's birthday, let us know more about the actor here!

Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his 30th birthday today. He made his Bollywood debut in 2011 with Luv Ranjan's 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'.

On Kartik Aaryan&#039;s birthday, let us know more about the actor here!
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan needs no introduction now. Kartik, the star of films such as 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' series, 'Love Aaj Kal' turns 30 today (November 22). On the special occasion, we have collated a few facts about him for all his fans which will help us know more about the actor. 

In case you didn't know, Kartik Aaryan was born Kartik Tiwari in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, to a doctor couple. His father is a paediatrician and his mother a gynaecologist. He pursued an engineering degree in biotechnology at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil College of Engineering, at the same time doing modelling assignments and secretly harbouring ambitions for a career in films.

He made his Bollywood debut in 2011 with Luv Ranjan's 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', and went on to feature in three more films of the director - 'Akaash Vani' (2013), 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' (2015) and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' (2018). 

The 2018 film emerged a blockbuster and eventually, Kartik found a place for himself in the A-list of new generation stars. After which, he followed it up with 'Luka Chuppi' opposite Kriti Sanon. The 2019 film earned him a whole lot of appreciation and in the same year, we saw him in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. 

In 2020, he was paired opposite Sara Ali Khan in 'Love Aaj Kal'.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Dostana 2' are Kartik Aaryan's upcoming films.

Happy birthday, Kartik Aaryan!

Kartik Aaryan
