On Menstrual Hygiene Day 2021, Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai actress Mahika Sharma says 'I feel periods are not taboos instead they are blessing'

Mumbai: On the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day (May 28) Mahika Sharma who has been a part of shows like 'F.I.R' and 'Ramayana', shared her experience.

"I feel periods are not taboos instead they are a blessing. It is natural for any girl to experience. My mother has taught me to feel proud to experience the five days. She says its important to love and promise yourself for a happy and healthy period by understanding your body better", she said.

She reveals about enjoying her chums day like any other day. "Chums are not a headache for me. I enjoy those days like any other day. I do go sea-side flaunting my body. But yes I make sure to keep myself hygienic. Like from sanitary pads, tampons to menstrual cups, we should choose a product that provides maximum comfort. It must be kept in mind that only one method of sanitation must be used at a time; using multiple ones can lead to rashes, infections or even Toxic Shock Syndrome. We must ensure that our body is relaxed and comfortable at all times," Mahika Sharma added.

The actress, known for featuring in shows like 'Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai' and 'Police Factory', urges all that "we must encourage women to be active and prove that periods do not get in the way of living lives. Comfort and hygiene can still go hand-in-hand during periods. We must loud our voice and change the society approach towards the issue. It was never or is taboo."

Mahika has also appeared in Bollywood films like 'Mr Joe B. Carvalho' and 'Chalo Dilli'.