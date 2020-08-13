On mother Teji Bachchan's birth anniversary, Amitabh Bachchan pens a heartfelt blog

New Delhi: On mother Teji Bachchan's birth anniversary, legendary megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and penned his innermost heartfelt thoughts. He shared a few pictures from his residence wherein his mother's memory, he has planted a 'Gulmohar' tree along with Bakul and Bahava.

He wrote: they that are settled , do get up rooted through natures harsh conditions and rules .. but when was it not allowed to resettle the uprooted again .. yes the night is dark and deep .. but when did any stop you from lighting a diya .... that emblem that symbol of time place affection love and ceremony through the years from 1976 to 2020 , did come down in natures storm .. but today on the auspicious day of Ma’s birth did I resurrect it by planting another fresh new Gulmohar in her name, exactly where the ‘emblematic symbol’ had fallen .. and in her memory did I plant two more to look after and guard over her .. the ‘Bakul’ and the ‘Bahava’ tree .. they with the essence and beauty of their unique flower blooms .. much like the essence and uniqueness of Ma ..

He added: "Ma loved flowers and gardens and wherever we shifted residence to she would surround us all with the most beautiful gardens and flowers of the new environ .. she wanted fresh flowers each day in the house .. particularly so in her room .. the rose being her most favourite ..

.. mine have always been the ‘mogra’ and the ‘parijat’ and the ‘raat ki raani’ which gave the most soft gentle fragrance through out the night, particularly in the Delhi winters .. the ‘parijaat’ with the orange stems and beautiful white blossoms were always a delight for me .. in the early hours of the morning they would lie on the floor of the drive way .. gentle soft .. to be picked up with utmost most care and threaded together to form a necklace as an offering in the temple for the God’s ..

.. I am rebuilding them again at Prateeksha .. and perhaps if space permits at Jalsa .. hopefully, near the gate so that when the Sunday well wishers come these sweet smelling perfumed flowers would greet them ..

He recently got discharged from Nanavati hospital after beating the deadly coronavirus. Fans, friends and industry colleagues prayed for the well-being of Bachchan family amid this tough time.