On Prabhudeva and singer Hariharan's birthday, check out their top dance numbers

New Delhi: Ace choreographer turned filmmaker, Prabhudeva and melodious singer Hariharan share their birthdays (April 3). While The the former turned 47, Hariharan celebrated his 65th birthday with family. Both the famous names in the south and here are a few superhit tracks on which the duo collaborated:

The two superhit tracks which were sung by Hariharan and featured Prabhudeva as the lead are:

1. Malargaley song:

It from the Tami romantic drama 'Love Birds' which released in 1996 featuring Nagma, Prabhu Deva, Sarath Babu, Vadivelu and Manorama in lead roles. The film was directed by P Vasu. The song was sung by Hariharan and KS Chithra.

2. Romeo Teri Kismat song:

It is from the movie Mr Romeo (1996) which starred Prabhu Deva, Shilpa Shetty and Madhoo in lead roles. The film was directed by KS Ravi. The song has been sung by Hariharan and chorus.

3. Chanda Re Chanda Re song:

It is from the movie 'Sapney' which released in 1997 and featured Kajol. Arvind Swami, Prabhu Deva and late veteran actor Amrish Puri played key roles. The music is composed by the maestro AR Rahman and the film as directed by Rajiv Menon.

The superhit song was sung by Hariharan and Sadhna Sargam.

4. Sadugudugudu Aadathey song:

The track is from Tamil movie 'Manadhai Thirudivittai' which released in 200. It featured Prabhu Deva, Kausalya and Gayatri Jayaraman in lead roles. The film was directed by RD Narayanamurthy. The track was sung by Hariharan and Bhavatharini.

Here's wishing the two of them Happy Birthday and hope to see them collaborate more in the future!