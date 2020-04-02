On Ram Navami, Kangana Ranaut tells in a video why 'Lord Ram is the most important icon of our civilization'!

New Delhi: This year, the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami is being celebrated on April 2. The day is marked to celebrate the birth of Lord Rama and it coincides with the Chaitra Navratri. It falls on the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar of Chaitra month (March-April).

Several celebrities thronged social media to extend their wishes on Ram Navami and some like Anushka Sharma even shared the prasad (Puri, Halwa and black chana chhole) pictures.

Kangana Ranaut decided to share some thoughtful insights into why she thinks Lord Rama is the most important icon of our civilization. Talking on the same, she wished Ram Lalla a happy birthday and in a video said what she feels about the righteous Lord Rama in her own straight-from-the-heart style.

The actress wore a pitch white kurta-churidaar with dupatta and opted for traditional jewellery.

During the nine-day long Navratri festival, Team Kangana shared videos on Maa Durga where the actress talked about the importance of worshipping the mother goddess.

Amid lockdown, Kangana, who is at her hometown in Himachal Pradesh is spending the quarantine time with family and enjoying it.

Team Kangana official Instagram handle has been sharing videos and pictures of the actress.

Here's wishing our readers a very Happy Ram Navami!