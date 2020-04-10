हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Siblings Day

On Siblings Day, let's take a look at these candid pics of top Bollywood brothers and sisters!

On this important day acknowledging the love between siblings, let's check out some of the candid moments shared by out Bollywood celebrities with their siblings.

On Siblings Day, let&#039;s take a look at these candid pics of top Bollywood brothers and sisters!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Siblings Day is originally celebrated in the USA where in some parts, it's recognised as a holiday. It is marked to celebrate the importance of the bond between brothers and sisters. It is celebrated every year on April 10 but in Europe, it is marked on May 31.

On this important day acknowledging the love between siblings, let's check out some of the candid moments shared by out Bollywood celebrities with their siblings. After all, blood is thicker than water!

Salman Khan, Arbaaz and Sohail

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hum sab saath saath hain #Bharat

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

There is absolutely no need to mention how strong the Khans are. 

Zoya Ahktar and Farhan Akhtar

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hello! #that70sshow #thosewerethedays #ringmybell @faroutakhtar

A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar) on

Imagine, who would have thought, these two little munchkins would grow up to become such successful filmmakers one day.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

These two are the coolest star siblings from the younger lot. We can't wait to see Ibrahim's debut on the big screen though!

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor with Arjun and Anshula Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #voguebffs

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Well, the Kapoors are killing it! Janhvi and Khushi's bond defines revelry. Also, the thick connection amongst Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi is family goals as they respect each other's space and harbour affection towards the relations. 

Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor

Here's to keeping up with the Kapoors. Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan share a fun bond. 

Varun Dhawan and Rohit Dhawan

The Dhawan brothers are highly talented. If Varun is a renowned actor then elder brother Rohit is a famous filmmaker.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

priceless moments with the big sister..  #sadak2 #sadak2diaries

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt) on

Alia and Shaheen's bond with half-sister Pooja and brother Rahul Bhatt is thick.

Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan

The two share an incredible bond of love and their childhood pictures on social media are a big hit.

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wonder women... My life in colour 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

The Kapoor sisters - Karisma and Kareena share a warm sibling revelry and are extremely popular actors. The balance between their professional success and personal relationships is simply goals.

Here's to the perfect B-Town siblings rocking the silver screens both and on and off the arclights!

Tags:
Siblings DayBollywood siblingsKareena KapoorKarisma Kapoorworld siblings day
Next
Story

Showstopper Kareena Kapoor is slaying the ramp like a diva in this old video - Watch

Corona Meter
  • 6412Confirmed
  • 504Discharged
  • 199Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M54S

Yogi Adityanath: Those who do not have ration cards are also being helped in UP