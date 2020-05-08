हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonam Kapoor

On Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's 2nd wedding anniversary, let's revisit these inside viral videos of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan breaking the dance floor - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja had a fairytale wedding two years back on May 8, 2018. The couple had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at her aunt Kavita Singh's plush bungalow, Rockdale, Mumbai. Their wedding was the perfect Bollywood filmy shaadi with starry guests dancing and breaking the dance floor on sangeet ceremony. 

The Kapoors and Ahujas had hosted a grand reception party at The Leela, Mumbai in the evening of the wedding and who's who of the film industry were seen in attendance. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif to Shilpa Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut—all dazzled and wished the newly-wed couple.

On Sonam and Anand's second wedding anniversary, let's go back in the time and cherish the inside videos of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan breaking the dance floor on Mika Singh's tracks. Do not miss Anil Kapoor's moves too. 

For her wedding, Sonam wore a bright red Anuradha Vakil lehenga with heavy exquisite jewellery, giving it a royal touch while Anand opted for a classic golden bandhgala sherwani by ace designer Raghavendra Rathore. In the evening, the actress wore an Anamika Khanna ensemble while the groom chose Rathore but added his quirky bit by wearing sneakers with sherwani.

Here's wishing the couple a lifetime of happiness together!

 

