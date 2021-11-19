हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tara Sutaria

On Tara Sutaria's birthday, Ahan Shetty starrer Tadap gang makes her day special - Watch

Tara Sutaria is quite excited about the encouraging response 'Tadap' has been receiving from the audience, who couldn't stop raving about sizzling on-screen chemistry with Ahan and soulful music. 

On Tara Sutaria's birthday, Ahan Shetty starrer Tadap gang makes her day special - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Tara Sutaria is all set to be seen in Tadap co-starring Ahan Shetty, marking his debut on-screen. As the gorgeous actress turns a year older today, the makers Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment along with the team of ‘Tadap’ wished her a very happy birthday on social media.

Not just that, the birthday girl, who is vigorously promoting the movie, also cut her birthday cake in front of the gathered media and happily posed for shutterbugs. 

Tara is quite excited about the encouraging response ‘Tadap’ has been receiving from the audience, who couldn’t stop raving about sizzling on-screen chemistry with Ahan and soulful music. 

Starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, Fox Star Studios presents, ‘Tadap’, a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria)

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Milan Luthria and written by Rajat Arora, ‘Tadap’ is scheduled to be released on December 3, 2021.

 

