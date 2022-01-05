हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vijay Tendulkar

On Vijay Tendulkar's birth anniversary, Zee Theatre pays tribute to late playwright!

Zee Theatre will pay a tribute to the late playwright Vijay Tendulkar on his birth anniversary by showcasing two of his popular plays ‘Khamosh Adaalat Jari hai’ and ‘Sakharam B’ on Airtel Spotlight.

On Vijay Tendulkar&#039;s birth anniversary, Zee Theatre pays tribute to late playwright!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@sonalikulkarni (Late Vijay Tendulkar seen here with actress Sonali Kulkarni)

New Delhi: The influence of  Vijay Dhondopant Tendulkar on contemporary Indian literature remains profound even today. Born on 6th January 1928, the renowned playwright has created a vast body of work that continues to inspire generations of writers. On this occasion,  Zee Theatre will pay a tribute by showcasing two of his popular plays ‘Khamosh Adaalat Jari hai’ and ‘Sakharam B’ on Airtel Spotlight on January 6th, 2 pm and 6 pm.

Here is an overview of the teleplays:

Sakharam Binder

Vijay Tendulkar’s one of the most controversial plays, Sakharam Binder was staged some forty years ago. Zee Theatre’s modern adaptation of the play which dwells on violence, morality, and the existing male-dominated society is based on an egoistic cop and his take on women, especially those forsaken by society. In the play, Sakharam is found caught in a power struggle between the conventional Laxmi and the aggressive Champa.

The play is directed by Nikhil Mahajan and stars Nachiket Purnapatre, Anuja Sathe, Chitrangada Chakraborty, Chandrashekhar Dutta

Khamosh Adaalat Jaari hai: 

This play is an adaptation of Tendulkar’s Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe. The story which is a simple and engrossing one begins with a theatre group that plans to stage a make-believe play in a village. This make-believe however slowly turns into the grim reality when real stories come out in the open. Issues such as gender discrimination and time-worn social customs take centre stage and the actors forget that it is just a play.

The play is directed by Ritesh Menon and stars Nandita Das, Saurabh Shukla, Swanand Kirkire, Yusuf Hussain, Pravina Bhagwat Deshpande, Rajeev Siddhartha, Ajitesh Gupta, and Abhay Mahajan.

 

