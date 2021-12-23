Oops! Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev's 'awkward' kiss at '83 premiere goes viral - See pic inside

New Delhi: Last night saw the who's who of Bollywood and Indian cricketing world walk the red carpet at the special screening held in Mumbai for sports drama '83. The film is a biopic on legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and the historic 1983 World Cup win for India.

In this Kabir Khan directorial, Ranveer Singh plays the titular role of Kapil Dev while real-life wife Deepika Padukone essays Romi Dev's role. The premiere night of '83 saw a host of celebs from both the worlds gracing the red carpet and posing for paps.

During one such moment, the bundle of energy actor Ranveer greeted the legend Kapil Dev and in between an awkward moment was captured by the cams. It looked like they shared a kiss while it was only a peck and just as they hugged and greeted, the picture went viral. Take a look here:

The film is releasing theatrically worldwide on December 23, 2021.

Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios join hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film. Prithviraj’s production and Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts are set to present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions.