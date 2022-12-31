topStoriesenglish
Oops! Urvashi Rautela almost suffers embarrassing moment, dress strap gets off her shoulder: Watch

Actress Urvashi Rautela was recently captured at the Mumbai airport in a black latex dress. While she was making her way to the airport, the strap of her dress got off her shoulder, but the actress fixed it quickly, thus saving herself from being embarrassed. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 03:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEW DELHI: A day after leaving social media users confused with her cryptic note on her Instagram account shortly after cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a tragic accident, Urvashi Rautela is once again back in the news. The 'Sanam Re' actress was captured by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport on Saturday saving herself from an embarrassing situation. The actress was headed to the airport in a strapped black latex dress when she almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction. It so happened after one of her straps fell off her shoulder. 

On Saturday, the actress opted for an all-black latex body-con dress that perfectly accentuated her curves. Urvashi exuded glam in the calf-length black-coloured latex dress which she styled with golden detailing. However, she suffered an oops moment after the strap of the dress fell off her shoulder. However, the actress quickly fixed it and saved herself from being embarrassed in front of the cameras. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, earlier this year, during an interview, Urvashi claimed that one 'Mr RP' waited for her in a hotel lobby for nine hours and called her several times. While she did not disclose who 'Mr RP' was, netizens speculated that she was talking about cricketer Rishabh Pant. Pant reacted to her claim on social media and shared a now-deleted post hitting out indirectly at Urvashi, writing, "some people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity". Urvashi too retorted back to him and shared another post calling him 'Chhotu bhaiya', along with hashtags #RPChotuBhaiyya and #DontTakeAdvantageOfASilentGirl that made the internet abuzz.

The rumours about the relationship between Urvashi Rautela and cricketer Rishabh Pant first emerged in 2018 after they were spotted together at restaurants, parties and other events. However, after some time, Rishabh dismissed the rumours and announced his relationship with Isha Negi. 

On Friday, Rishabh met with a serious accident as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.  The cricketer is currently hospitalised and receiving treatment. 

