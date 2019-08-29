Orlando Bloom felt 'awkward' filming steamy scenes with Cara Delevingne

Los Angeles: Actor Orlando Bloom finds it "a little awkward" while filming sex scenes with co-star Cara Delevingne for the new fantasy series, "Carnival Row".

During the premiere of the show, Bloom spoke about the racy and violent scenes in the show, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"It's always a little awkward, honestly, there's a lot of people standing around watching you pretending to have sex, if that's the same rule for violence or whatever it may be. I don't think it's intentionally gratuitous, it leads into the fantasy genre of the show, it's good," he said.

The actors play a pair of star-crossed lovers in "Carnival Row".