close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom felt 'awkward' filming steamy scenes with Cara Delevingne

The actors play a pair of star-crossed lovers in "Carnival Row".

Orlando Bloom felt &#039;awkward&#039; filming steamy scenes with Cara Delevingne
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actor Orlando Bloom finds it "a little awkward" while filming sex scenes with co-star Cara Delevingne for the new fantasy series, "Carnival Row".

During the premiere of the show, Bloom spoke about the racy and violent scenes in the show, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"It's always a little awkward, honestly, there's a lot of people standing around watching you pretending to have sex, if that's the same rule for violence or whatever it may be. I don't think it's intentionally gratuitous, it leads into the fantasy genre of the show, it's good," he said.

The actors play a pair of star-crossed lovers in "Carnival Row".

 

Tags:
Orlando BloomCara DelevingneCarnival Row
Next
Story

Got Aditya Chopra's support when most needed: Abhishek Bachchan

Must Watch

PT6M4S

Sources: Some Pakistanis entered Gujarat of India through the Gulf of Kutch