Oscar winner AR Rahman says 'whole gang working against me in Bollywood'. Here's a look at the musical maestro's impressive line-up of work

New Delhi: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has time and again proved that he is a rare gem in the film industry and his impressive range of work over the years speaks for itself. However, recently Rahman revealed that he is not getting work in Bollywood as there is a "gang in Bollywood which is against him".

In a recent interview, Rahman was asked why he works more frequently in Tamil cinema than in Hindi films, he said, "I don't say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours."

Rahman just recently composed music for late star Sushant Singh Rajput's film 'Dil Bechara' and yet again impressed everyone.

He has several accolades to his credit and works prominently in Bollywood and south film industries. Rahman is also a global star and has won two Oscar Awards and other top international honours.

Here, let's take a look at Rahman's work over the years. He has worked for more than 100 films.

National Awards:

2017 Best Music Direction 'Kaatru Veliyidai'

2017 Best Music Direction 'MOM'

2002 Best Music Direction 'Kannathil Muthamittal'

2001 Best Music Direction 'Lagaan'

1996 Best Music Direction 'Minsara Kanavu'

1992 Best Music Direction 'Roja'

As of 2018, Rahman has garnered six National Film Awards, 15 Filmfare Awards and 17 Filmfare Awards South.

International Awards:



Oscar: 2 (2009)

Golden Globe: 1 (2009)

BAFTA Awards: 1 (2009)

Grammy Award: 2(2009)

Government Honours:



Padma Bhushan: 2010

Padma Shri: 2000

Rahman has also worked with some prominent Indian and international personalities like Mani Ratnam, Javed Akhtar, Gulzar, S Shankar, Dido, Majid Majidi, Lasse Hallstrom and Danny Boyle.



AR Rahman's music led him to be noticed internationally with several of his tracks featuring in movies such as 'The Lord of War', 'Inside Man' and 'The Accidental Husband'. His composition, Bombay Theme, holds the distinction of being featured in over 50 international compilations. He also scored the music for the Hollywood productions, 'Elizabeth - The Golden Age', 'Slumdog Millionaire', 'Couples Retreat', '127 Hours', People Like Us, the Chinese movie, 'Warriors of Heaven & Earth' and more recently 'The 100 Foot Journey', 'Million Dollar Arm' & 'Pele'.

Rahman has also been conferred with honorary doctorates from the Trinity College of Music, Aligarh Muslim University, Anna University, Middlesex University and the prestigious Berkley College of Music. He was also named by Time Magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world, in 2009.

Concerts hosted:

Nobel Peace Prize concert 2010.

AR Rahman performed at the Indian Independence Day concert organised at the United Nations on August 15, 2016

Global Citizen Festival 2016

Melbourne and Sydney concert 2017.