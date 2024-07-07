Advertisement
JON LANDAU

Oscar-Winning Producer Jon Landau Of 'Titanic' And 'Avatar' Dies At 63

The news of Landau's demise was confirmed by his son, Jamie Landau.

|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2024, 10:11 AM IST|Source: ANI
Oscar-Winning Producer Jon Landau Of 'Titanic' And 'Avatar' Dies At 63 (Image: ANI)

Los Angeles: Jon Landau, the Oscar-winning producer of 'Titanic' and 'Avatar' movies, is no more. He was 63

The news of Landau's demise was confirmed by his son, Jamie Landau. He died on Friday in Los Angeles, and no cause was revealed, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Landau was a longtime producing partner to James Cameron. He worked with him in creating the blockbusters 'Titanic' and 'Avatar'.

Last February, Landau recalled his first time working with Cameron when he was at Fox and assigned to the director's 1994 action comedy True Lies. "I think Jim was a little skeptical.

He said, 'So I understand we're gonna get to be pretty good friends. Or maybe not,'" Landau told Deadline's Pete Hammond on 'Behind the Lens with a laugh'.

Landau was born in New York on July 23, 1960. His parents, Ely A. Landau and Edie Landau, owned Manhattan movie houses, founded the American Film Theater and produced more than a dozen films, including Long Day's Journey Into Night (1962), The Pawnbroker (1965), The Iceman Cometh (1973) and The Chosen (1981).

Landau received his first producer credit on Paramount's Campus Man (1987), then co-produced two Disney films, Joe Johnston's 'Honey I Shrunk the Kids' and Warren Beatty's 'Dick Tracy'.

Before his death, Landau was deeply involved in the making of the 'Avatar' sequels. 

