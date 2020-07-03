OTT platforms cannot replace the Multiplex and theatre: Subhash Ghai

Mumbai: In the collaboration with National Skill Development Council and Abhilasha Production's special programme 'Aapki Baat' organised an international webinar “Insight 8.0” on the topic of “Outpace of Digital Media: Prospects and Challenges of New Skills during COVID-19”.

It was attended by Subhash Ghai (filmmaker and educationist), Edward James Olmos (Hollywood Actor and Director), Steven Zubkoff (International Film Producer and Executive Chairman of Associated Financial Corporation), and Mohit Soni (CEO of Media and Entertainment Skills Council).

The entire webinar was moderated by Abraham Kumar, CEO, and President of Protech. Apart from different cities of India, the people of America also joined in this webinar.

In this webinar, the speakers enlightened about the opportunities created by the expansion of digital platforms and the challenges facing cinema due to the deadly novel Coronavirus. Subhash Ghai said that even though the OTT (over the top) platform has expanded during COVID-19, there is no alternative to multiplexes and cinema houses in the country.

Web series and film whatever is the production format, everywhere content is the king. People like local content, but there should be a way to say it. According to Subhash Ghai, digital platform has created the new world for the skilled youngster and content curator, there is no need to hang about the production houses. Now you can become an actor, director, and entrepreneur. If the content is powerful, then easy to get monetization. The producer is ready to invest in your content.

Mr Edward James Olmos, Hollywood Actor, and Director said, that due to the digital platforms, there is a need to be technically competent. To be a good actor it is also necessary to have a good understanding of cameras, lighting, and sound. The same thing also applies to become a director. Technology has given birth to a new genre of mobile film. At the international level, mobile-based films are coming to the film festival, but it also requires learning skills.

Mr Steven Zubkoff, International Producer and Executive Chairman of Associated Financial Corporation, said that there is a long list of people who buy good content. If the story has power, then monetization rates increase. The OTT platform has encouraged international-level directors to invest in other languages.

Mr Mohit Soni, CEO, MESC, present at the webinar, said that MESC is continuously working to teach new skills to the youth. For this, a separate platform has been launched, named Vidyadaan in which youth can opt course of their choice. Skill training is very important for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and there are a lot of opportunities for careers in the media and entertainment sector.

During the webinar, the speakers said that the OTT platforms have emerged as the biggest means of entertainment during the lockdown. According to statistical data, the subscription revenue of the OTT platforms was Rs 1,200 crore in 2019. It is estimated to reach 7400 crores by 2024. In the coming years, everything from the content of OTT platforms to its marketing strategy will change, which will expand the possibilities of future employment for the candidates.