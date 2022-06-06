NEW DELHI: Urvashi Rautela, Bollywood's youngest superstar, is turning heads every day with her stunning beauty. The actress, who juggles a hectic schedule, makes it a point to dazzle the audience with her presence. Urvashi Rautela arrived in grandeur at the IIFA Awards 2022, which was taking place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

For the awards, Urvashi donned a heart-throbbing outfit by ace designer Michael Cinco, which cost a whooping amount of Rs 45 lakh. In a golden shimmering embroidered gown with a high-slit and plunging neckline, Urvashi enhances the hotness level. The diva completed her ensemble with golden studded earrings and matching shoes. Urvashi Rautela's smoky eyeshadow, neutral lip color, brilliant highlighter, crisp contour, and radiant complexion make her stand out.

When the actress walked on the red carpet, no one could look away from her mesmerizing presence. Urvashi Rautela enamored everyone with her because of the way she posed and smiled at the photographers and reporters. But did you know that the long sleeves, which were embroidered in crystal detailing, turned out to give a lot of bruises to the actress.

Urvashi said, "I have never felt pain like that in my life. It also left "indentations on her back, hands, and on my stomach. Wearing the outfit wasn't smooth sailing either. "Detailing the damage the corset did to my body."

We understand the discomfort these talented divas have when wearing heavy gowns, but all that matters to them is the happiness on their admirers' faces. We can confidently state that no matter how much agony the actress endures as a result of those hefty gowns, she would gladly wear them all again for her adoring fans and paparazzi, as this is what sets her apart from the others.

