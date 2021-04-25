हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajan Mishra

Padma Bhushan Pandit Rajan Mishra dies due to COVID-19 at 70, PM Narendra Modi condoles demise

Rajan Mishra was 70 when he breathed his last at Delhi's St. Stephen's Hospital, his family member confirmed. He was a famous classical singer from 'Banaras Gharana' of India and was awarded with Padma Bhushan in the field of art in 2007.

Padma Bhushan Pandit Rajan Mishra dies due to COVID-19 at 70, PM Narendra Modi condoles demise
Photo courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Padma Bhushan Pandit Rajan Mishra of Pandit Rajan Sajan musical group breathed his last on Sunday (April 25). According to ANI reports, Pandit Rajan Mishra was dignosed with COVID-19 a few days back, and died of cardiac arrest. 

Rajan Mishra was 70 when he breathed his last at Delhi's St. Stephen's Hospital, his family member confirmed. He was a famous classical singer from 'Banaras Gharana' of India and was awarded with Padma Bhushan in the field of art in 2007.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole his demise and wrote, "Have been extremely saddened by the death of Pandit Rajan Mishra ji who left his indelible mark in the world of classical singing. The passing away of Mishra ji, who was associated with Banaras Gharana, is an irreparable loss to the art and music world. My condolences to him in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!"

Rajan Mishra gave his first concert in Sri Lanka in 1978 and after that, he performed in many countries around the world including Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, United States, UK, Netherlands, USSR, Singapore, Qatar, and Bangladesh.

Both Rajan and Sajan Mishra were brothers and vocalists in the 'khyal style' of Indian classical music. The duo achieved great fame all over the world. Pandit Rajan and Sajan Mishra believed hat just as the human body is made up of five elements, the seven notes of music 'Saregamapadhani' are composed by the sounds of animals and birds. Their proclaimed works include 'Bhairav Se Bhairavi Tak', 'Bhaktimala', 'Durgati Nashini Durga', 'Aarti kijai hanuman lala ki', and more.

(With ANI  inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rajan MishraCOVID-19Oxygen crisisCoronavirusCOVID-19 vaccine
Next
Story

Adnan Sami takes COVID-19 vaccine, encourages netizens

Must Watch

PT11M30S

COVID-19: Central government's big decision on oxygen crisis in the country