Padma Bhushan Pandit Rajan Mishra dies due to COVID-19 at 70, PM Narendra Modi condoles demise

New Delhi: Padma Bhushan Pandit Rajan Mishra of Pandit Rajan Sajan musical group breathed his last on Sunday (April 25). According to ANI reports, Pandit Rajan Mishra was dignosed with COVID-19 a few days back, and died of cardiac arrest.

Rajan Mishra was 70 when he breathed his last at Delhi's St. Stephen's Hospital, his family member confirmed. He was a famous classical singer from 'Banaras Gharana' of India and was awarded with Padma Bhushan in the field of art in 2007.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole his demise and wrote, "Have been extremely saddened by the death of Pandit Rajan Mishra ji who left his indelible mark in the world of classical singing. The passing away of Mishra ji, who was associated with Banaras Gharana, is an irreparable loss to the art and music world. My condolences to him in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!"

Rajan Mishra gave his first concert in Sri Lanka in 1978 and after that, he performed in many countries around the world including Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, United States, UK, Netherlands, USSR, Singapore, Qatar, and Bangladesh.

Both Rajan and Sajan Mishra were brothers and vocalists in the 'khyal style' of Indian classical music. The duo achieved great fame all over the world. Pandit Rajan and Sajan Mishra believed hat just as the human body is made up of five elements, the seven notes of music 'Saregamapadhani' are composed by the sounds of animals and birds. Their proclaimed works include 'Bhairav Se Bhairavi Tak', 'Bhaktimala', 'Durgati Nashini Durga', 'Aarti kijai hanuman lala ki', and more.

