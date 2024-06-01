Advertisement
MAGUNI CHARAN KUANR

Padma Shri Award-Winning Puppeteer Maguni Charan Kuanr Passes Away, President Droupadi Murmu Pays Condolences

In 2023, he received Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards of the country, for his lifelong contribution to the field of art for keeping alive the art of rod puppetry.

|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 03:55 PM IST|Source: ANI
Padma Shri Award-Winning Puppeteer Maguni Charan Kuanr Passes Away, President Droupadi Murmu Pays Condolences (Image : X)

Bhubaneswar: Renowned puppeteer Maguni Charan Kuanr of Odisha's Keonjhar has died. He was in his 80s. President Droupadi Murmu paid her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Maguni Charan Kuanr.

"Sad to learn about the demise of Shri Maguni Charan Kuanr, an eminent puppeteer from Keonjhar, Odisha. He was awarded the Padma Shri for the promotion of the traditional puppet dance form. He leaves behind an inspiring legacy. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers," a post on the official X account of the President of India read.

Over the last seven decades, Kuanr created his own puppets, designed costumes and narrated the plays while experimenting with different sizes of puppets.

In 2023, he received Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards of the country, for his lifelong contribution to the field of art for keeping alive the art of rod puppetry.

He was also a recipient of the Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja Samman from Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi as well as the Kendriya Sangeet Natak Akademi award. 

